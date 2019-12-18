INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Newberry Wolves wrestling team had an excellent first day at the Midwest Classic as two wrestlers advanced to the semifinals and Austin Palmer won multiple matches.

ZeBrandon Gant had an excellent first day in the 184 pound division. He began his day by defeating Grant Litke of Mary 11-4 before defeating in-state rival Ryan Humel of Lander by technical fall in 5:39 to advance to the quarterfinals. In the quarterfinals, he defeated Anderson Salisbury of Colorado School of Mines 9-4 to advance to the semifinals, where he will match up with Heath Gray of Central Oklahoma.

Isiah Royal also had an excellent day as he advanced to the semifinals of the 141 pound division. He began by defeating Robert Otero of Ouahita Baptist by technical fall in 6:13 before defeating Lawrance Dudgeon of Ashland 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. He then defeated Bronson Proudlock of Findlay 2-1 to advance to the semifinals for the second consecutive season.

Austin Palmer also had a good showing as he advanced the quarterfinals of the 157 pound division. He defeated Mike Clark of Mercyhurst 15-4 before defeating Cameron Jenkins of Ashland 10-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. The match-up was an all-South Carolina affair as he was defeated by Sean Glasgow of Limestone 4-2.

Evan Carrigan (125) and Caleb Spears (174) each won a single match on the day.