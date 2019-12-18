Rebels shine at weekend wrestling tournaments

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina wrestling program took part in two tournaments over the weekend. The Middle School team traveled to Greenwood for a round robin style tournament, while the varsity team traveled to Dutch Fork for a individual tournament. In total, 10 wrestlers came out with some hardware for finishing in the top three of their weight classes.
High School:
Zach Hornsby —First.
Middle School:
Shyhem Mayer’s — First.
David Rodgers — Second.
Zylan Agnew — Second.
Ethan Templin — Second.
Troy Hentz — Third.
Danny Rosas — Third.
TC Shepard — Third.
Ryan Conder — Third.
Mason MacDermont — Third.
Ten Mid-Carolina Middle School wrestlers finished in the top three of their respective weight classes over the weekend. On the high school level, Zach Hornsby finished in first place.