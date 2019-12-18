Rebels shine at weekend wrestling tournaments

Staff Report
Ten Mid-Carolina Middle School wrestlers finished in the top three of their respective weight classes over the weekend. On the high school level, Zach Hornsby finished in first place. - Courtesy photo

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina wrestling program took part in two tournaments over the weekend. The Middle School team traveled to Greenwood for a round robin style tournament, while the varsity team traveled to Dutch Fork for a individual tournament. In total, 10 wrestlers came out with some hardware for finishing in the top three of their weight classes.

High School:

Zach Hornsby —First.

Middle School:

Shyhem Mayer’s — First.

David Rodgers — Second.

Zylan Agnew — Second.

Ethan Templin — Second.

Troy Hentz — Third.

Danny Rosas — Third.

TC Shepard — Third.

Ryan Conder — Third.

Mason MacDermont — Third.

