WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines varsity basketball team hosted Greenwood Christian Monday night in a non-conference match-up, but were unable to get the win, falling 62-38.

“The Lady Wolverines played a really solid first half on both ends of the floor with the exception of the last couple minutes in which we gave up a little run to give Greenwood Christian the lead at half. The third quarter started out with another run from Greenwood Christian as we got into some foul trouble and had issues holding on to the ball,” said Head Coach Chaz Adams. “The girls made a nice run at the end of the third and beginning of fourth to get back with 10, but missed opportunities down the stretch didn’t allow us to get any closer. The girls played hard and we are optimistic that the season will turn around.”

The Lady Wolverines were led in scoring against Greenwood Christian by Ashelyn King with 12 points. Alexus Sanders would add 10, Raegan Kendrick six, Leanna Eison five, Michelle Ruff three and Samantha Strubeck and Savannah Johnson one.

Ashelyn King also led the team in rebounds with 12 giving her a double-double on the evening. Alexus Sanders and Leanna Eison added five rebounds, Raegan Kendrick, Janiyah Epps, and Harleigh McLaren four, Michelle Ruff and Jordyn Brooks two, and Samantha Strubeck and Kadence Guinn one.

The Lady Wolverines amassed 14 steals and 10 assists, as a team. Harleigh McLaren also added a block on the evening.

Last week, the Lady Wolverines hosted the Lady Hornets of Ware Shoals to open region play, but were unable to get the victory, falling 47-26.

“The girls played well with the exception of a section of the third quarter where Ware Shoals made a large run on us. I was proud of the effort and the defense that we played, but second chance opportunities for Ware Shoals and missed opportunities for the Lady Wolverines compounded to send Whitmire to 0-1 in the region,” Adams said.

The Lady Wolverines were led in scoring by Ashelyn King with seven points. She was followed by Jordyn Brooks with five, Alexus Sanders and Harleigh McLaren four, Raegan Kendrick three, and Leanna Eison, Samantha Strubeck and Kadence Guinn one.

Raegan Kendrick led the team in rebounding with 12. Ashelyn King added nine, Alexus Sanders eight, Jordyn Brooks and Harleigh McLaren four, Kadence Guinn and Samantha Strubeck three, and Leanna Eison, Janiyah Epps, and Savannah Johnson two.

The team had 12 steals and eight assists.