INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — The Newberry Wrestling team continued their success on day two of the largest Division II team tournament, the Midwest Classic. The Wolves had four wrestlers place on the final day of the event.

Zebrandon Gant led the way for the Wolves as he finished third in his respective weight class. Gant defeated Anderson Salisbury of Colorado School of Mines 9-4 to advance to the semifinals. Gant advanced to faced Heath Gray of Central Oklahoma, falling by a 14-2 decision. Gant then cruised by his opponents as he advanced to the consolation rounds, defeating Bailey Kelly of Maryville University by a 10-7 decision. Gant finished his excellent run by defeating Anderson Salisbury once again by an 8-4 margin, resulting in a third place finish.

Austin Palmer advanced to the quarterfinal round after defeating Colorado School of Mine’s Ryan Fidel by a 10-1 decision. Palmer advanced to the next round, facing conference foe Limestone College’s Sean Glasgow, who bested Palmer in sudden victory by a 4-2 margin. Palmer went on to the consolation rounds in which he defeated Ashland’s Cameron Jenkins by major decision 9-7. Palmer claimed the fourth place slot after taking down Mike Clark of Mercyhurst by major decision 9-8.

Isiah Royal, ranked No. 1 in his respective weight class according to the latest polls, finished sixth after day two of the Classic. Royal fell to Peter Kuster of Drury in the semifinal round by medical decision. Royal placed sixth after his impressive run came short due to medical forfeits in the consolation rounds. Royal has had a great start for the Wolves after finishing first in the Tornado Open and placing fourth at the Wolfpack Open.

Caleb Spears, a new addition to the Wolves, placed seventh. Spears made a good run in the consolation rounds, picking up four wins. Spears was able to seal seventh place after defeating Qiante Wagner of McKendree University due to a medical forfeit. Spears picked up six wins in the two days of competition.

Head Coach Cy Wainwright noted the importance of getting exposure at big events such as the Midwest Classic, “Competing in a historic tournament like the Midwest classic really gives our guys a gauge of where they’re at on a national level. At this time of the year it allows us to figure out what we need to work on and improve to make a push for postseason.”