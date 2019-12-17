WISE, Va. — The Newberry Wolves men’s basketball team earned their second straight conference victory on the road Saturday evening as they defeated the UVa-Wise Cavaliers 73-67 to move to 7-3 (3-2 SAC) on the season.

The game had an interesting moment, as the building lost power with less than four minutes remaining in the second half and the Wolves leading 66-60. However, Newberry was able to recover from the unexpected delay and held on for the six point victory.

UVa-Wise took the lead early on in the contest as Parris Briggs hit three three pointers to give the Cavaliers the early 14-9 lead just over six minutes into the game. The Wolves responded quickly, however, as Marcus Ford hit a three pointer just over a minute later to cut the lead to two. QuanDaveon McCollum then scored back to back baskets and Marshall Lange added a layup of his own to give Newberry a four point lead. Another Ford three pointer kept the lead at four a short time later before the Wolves went on a little run.

Leading 21-20, TJ Brown made a layup, Sikander Nielsen buried a three pointer, Angelo Sales Jr. made a basket, and Brown hit two free throws to give Newberry a double digit lead at 30-20. Although the Cavaliers would get a little closer, the Wolves had a 33-25 lead at halftime.

A flurry of baskets after halftime sped up the pace of the game and kept things interesting. A Luke Gibson three pointer less than three minutes into the half extended the Wolves’ lead to 12. The offensive explosion continued as the score was 50-42 just four minutes later after consecutive McCollum baskets. After a three pointer by Cameron Whiteside cut the lead to three, an and-one by Brown extended the lead back out to six. Another Briggs three pointer a few minutes later cut the lead to one with less than eight minutes to play, but Newberry never lost the lead.

Jalen Johnson scored all five of his points directly after the Briggs basket to extend the lead back out to six. Sales then made a layup to get the lead to eight and Lange made another layup to keep the same margin. The Cavaliers closed the lead to four down the stretch multiple times, but the only points in the last minute and a half were courtesy of Brown making two free throws to provide the final score.

Brown led the team with 16 points and five rebounds, one of five players to score double figures on the night. Sales recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while McCollum joined him with 11 points. Lange and Ford each scored 10 points as well. The Wolves continued their season long trend of dominating the backboards as they outrebounded the Cavaliers by 10.

The Wolves will be back in action on December 20 as they will travel to Livingston, Alabama to take on West Alabama, who made the NCAA Regionals last season.