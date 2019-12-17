Whitmire Wolverines sweep Region’s top individual awards

Courtesy photo Seven Whitmire Wolverines were named All Region in Class A-Region One. Pictured, Back row (left-right): Jaquan Tindell-White, Chandler Crumley, Matthew Prather. Front Row (left-right): Logan Ricks, Jihad Fisher, Dawson Davis, Andrew “Woody” Felker. - Courtesy photo Head Coach Charlie Jenkins (left) was named Region Coach of the Year, he is pictured with Chandler Crumley, Region Player of the Year (right). -

WHITMIRE — The Region Champion Whitmire Wolverines swept the region’s top individual awards this year.

With seven players named All Region, Chandler Crumley being named Region Player of the Year and Head Coach Charlie Jenkins being named Region Coach of the Year.

The seven players honored as All Region were Jaquan Tindell-White, Logan Ricks, Chandler Crumley, Matthew Prather, Jihad Fisher, Dawson Davis and Andrew “Woody” Felker.

When it comes to the Class A-Region One awards, Jenkins said he finds these awards as satisfying as any award in high school athletics.

“It is just a true honor to be named All Region. The coaches that vote on these awards are the coaches that know you best. They know us personally and they watch us on tape constantly,” he said. “As coaches in this region we watch all the young men in this region develop as players and people over their four-year careers. The coaches in this region get along well and we try to be supportive of each other. It is always a humbling and heartwarming honor to be recognized by these men.”

Jaquan Tindell-White

Tindell-White was named All Region as a wingback. He also played linebacker this season.

The 5’11, 150 lb. sophomore had 47 total tackles this season (31 solo). He also had 130 carries for 782 yards (6.0 yards per carry). He averaged 24.4 yards on kickoff returns and scored nine touchdowns and nine two-point conversions.

“Jaquan is a special athletic talent with a lot of potential. If he keeps a level head and continues to work hard in the weight room and classroom, he can be an All State player before he graduates,” Jenkins said.

Logan Ricks

Ricks was named All Region as a defensive end. He also played tight end this season.

The 6’0, 155 lb. senior had 44 total tackles (34 solo), 11 tackles for loss, five sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Ricks was also selected to the Newberry Touchdown Club All County Team this year.

“Logan is a player that just got better and better. He improved in every aspect of the game throughout his career. He is one of the guys we will always point to when we want to remind some of these younger players of what can happen when you put the work in,” Jenkins said.

Chandler Crumley

As well as being named Region Player of the Year, Crumley was named All Region as a wingback and linebacker.

Crumley is a 5’11, 230 lb. junior and Jenkins said Crumley receiving this honor — as a junior — was a big deal.

Crumley led the team with 109 total tackles (70 solo), and on offense had 190 for 979 yards (5.2 yards per carry). He scored 16 touchdowns and nine two-point conversions.

Crumley was elected team captain by his teammates this season and was selected to the Newberry County Touchdown Club All County Team. He was also the co-recipient of the Newberry County Touchdown Club’s “Donnie Shell Award” (Player of the Year).

Crumley is also a Beta Club student.

“Chandler is the total package. He has size, speed and smarts. Respected by teammates and opponents alike,” Jenkins said.

Matthew Prather

Prather was named All Region as a fullback and linebacker.

The 5’10, 172 lb. senior had 64 total tackles (42 solo), five tackles for loss and four fumble recoveries. This season he had 4.5 yards per carry average, six rushing touchdowns, 10 pass receptions for three touchdowns.

Prather has been a four-year starter at linebacker and was elected team captain by his teammates. He was also selected to the Newberry County Touchdown Club All County Team.

He is also a Boys State attendee and a Beta Club student.

“We are really going to miss Matthew. He started as a freshman at linebacker and has been a leader for us for four years. He is a strong and well rounded athlete who could have played any position on the field for us,” Jenkins said.

Jihad Fisher

Fisher was named All Region as a defensive end, he also played offensive tackle this season.

The 5’7, 168 lb. senior had 40 tackles (30 solo), seven tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.

“Jihad gave us effort and energy on our defensive front. He improved throughout his career and we will miss him up front next year,” Jenkins said.

Dawson Davis

Davis was named All Region as an offensive guard, he also played defensive line, free safety and kicker.

The 5’9, 139 lb. junior had 30 tackles (23 solo), four tackles for loss and two pass breakups.

“Dawson is a team player, an All State wrestler who used all the skills he learned on the mat to his advantage as a 130 pound offensive guard. He had a pretty remarkable year and was a difference maker for us. Dawson does whatever the coaches ask with great enthusiasm,” Jenkins said. “You can look all over the state and you are going to have a hard time finding a kid who played offensive guard, free safety and kicker.”

Andrew “Woody” Felker

Felker was named All Region as a center, he also played defensive line.

The 6’0, 229 lb. senior chipped in 12 tackles and five tackles for loss. He is also a four-year starter and most valuable offensive lineman, according to Jenkins.

Felker was elected team captain by his teammates and also selected to the Newberry County Touchdown Club All County Team and All County Academic Team.

Felker was a Boys State attendee and is a Beta Club student.

“Nothing flashy about this guy, but he was a consistent leader on our team. Woody started for us as a freshman and got stronger in the weight room and ended up being a pretty dominant offensive lineman. He can hold his own against just about anybody in Class A Football,” Jenkins said.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

