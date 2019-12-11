NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves men’s basketball team was unable to complete a late comeback against Tusculum in their South Atlantic Conference home opener and fell to 5-3 (1-2 SAC) with the 65-61 defeat.

The Wolves got off to a slow start in the contest as the Pioneers got out to an early 6-0 lead. Newberry would battle back quickly, however, as a three-pointer by Callan Low and six points from TJ Brown via a three-pointer and a thre- point play gave the Wolves their first lead at 13-12. Tusculum extended their lead back out to six points with less than 10 minutes to play as Cameron King made a shot in the paint to give them a 19-13 lead. Newberry re-took the lead a short time later when Marcus Ford started to heat up and scored eight straight points to put the Wolves back in front at 22-21.

After a few scoreless minutes went by, Tusculum took the lead again at 27-24 before Luke Gibson scored three points in less than a minute. His final point of that series came from the free throw line and kept the Wolves within one possession at the half as they trailed 30-27.

The Pioneers came out firing early in the second half and quickly extended their lead out to nine points as Justin Mitchell hit a three-pointer with just less than 18 minutes to play. The lead stayed within a similar range until Angelo Sales Jr. made his only three-pointer of the contest to close the lead to 47-40 with a little more than 12 minutes to go. Although Tusculum extended the lead out to double digits, again on an and-one by Tariq Jenkins, Ford hit a three pointer on the next possession to keep the Wolves within striking distance.

Sales Jr. made a shot in the paint coming out of the under-eight timeout to get Newberry within six points at 53-47. He converted an and-one the next time down the floor and brought the Wolves within four points at 54-50, but Jenkins converted an and-one of his own for the Pioneers to extend the lead back out to seven with less than seven minutes to play. Brown then hit a three-pointer to get Newberry back within four, but Jenkins again drew a foul and made two free throws to keep the Wolves at bay.

Sales Jr. continued to be integral for Newberry down the stretch as he hit two free throws with less than four minutes to play to get the Wolves within three, but Joshua Scott hit a three pointer to extend the lead out to six points again. A fastbreak dunk by Sales got Newberry back within four before a frantic closing sequence. Neither team gained much traction before Sales hit two free throws with 18 seconds left to get the Wolves within two at 63-61. A Pioneer turnover on the next possession gave Newberry a chance to win, but Sales was unable to convert a layup and Tusculum hit two free throws to complete the scoring.

Sales led Newberry offensively with 23 points and six rebounds, while Brown had 14 points and made three three pointers. Ford also made three-three pointers and got into double figures at 11 points.