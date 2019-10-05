NEWBERRY — Newberry extended its winning streak to a school-record four games with a 3-1 win over Coker to polish off a season sweep of the Cobras.

The Newberry Field Hockey team took down the Coker Cobras for the second time this year. The Wolves (5-2, 3-2) extended their three-game winning streak by prevailing over the Cobras (4-5,3-4) by a 3-1 margin.

The Wolves (5-2, 4-1 South Atlantic Conference Carolinas) broke through the scoreboard in the first minute of the game as conference Offensive Player of the Week Kristyna Oyola scored her third goal of the season. Oyola settled a ball that rebounded off the keeper and calmly slotted one home to open up the scoring for Newberry.

Nearly four minutes later, Oyola found the back of the cage for yet another Newberry goal after receiving a nifty pass from senior forward Brady Keeler. The Virginia Beach, Va. native has now scored four goals in the past three matches and added two assists.

The Wolves were efficient in their offensive scheme, capitalizing their shots by scoring after only taking three shots in the first half. Zimbabwe native, Farai Kawonde was able to extend the lead for Newberry in the 28th minute. The junior forward scored her third of the year after receiving a ball in from Mariah Lee. The third goal gave the Wolves a comfortable lead going into the half time break.

With all the success offensively in the first half for the Wolves, the second half had a different feel as Coker (4-5, 3-4 South Atlantic Conference Carolinas) felt the urgency to press forward. Alice Jackson and Erin Robbins played a crucial role on defense for the Wolves, stopping the flow of the Cobras’ offense. Jackson saved her team from giving up a goal in the second period with an impressive defensive save and continued her dominance in the second half of the game.

The Wolves defense held strong for over 25 minutes until forward Amelia Gajewski got the best of Bragard in the 53rd minute in an attempt to make a late comeback.

Newberry Head Coach Hannah Dave highlighted the importance of being prepared against a competitive team like the Cobras. “We knew we had to be first to every 50-50 and consistent in our pursuit.”

The Wolves recognized the importance of another conference win and proved themselves successful for the fourth game in a row.

Newberry was out shot 11-7 and placed five shots on target. The offense took advantage of their opportunities and were relentless in being aggressive from the start.

