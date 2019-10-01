NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves men’s basketball team has released their 2019-20 schedule.

The challenging, 28-game schedule includes nine contests with NCAA Tournament teams from a season ago and gives fans 13 chances to see the Wolves inside Eleazer Arena. This season is UVa-Wise’s first as a member of the South Atlantic Conference, upping the total number of conference games to 22.

The season begins in Johnson City, Tennessee with an exhibition game on November 6 against Division I East Tennessee State. Regular season play begins on November 8 and 9 as the Wolves will travel to Florence to compete in the Peach Belt/SAC Challenge against host Francis Marion and UNC Pembroke, both of which advanced to the postseason last year. They will then open at home on November 22 against Piedmont International, who is coached by former Wake Forest and Dallas Mavericks star Josh Howard.

The South Atlantic Conference slate will kick off at home against Tusculum on Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. Other key conference games include the home game against defending SAC and Southeast Region champion Queens on Feb. 12 and the home game against Lenoir-Rhyne on Feb. 22. Last season, the Wolves defeated the Bears with 0.1 seconds left in regulation as Marshall Lange hit three free throws to give Newberry a two-point win.

The Wolves will be looking to improve off of last season’s 10-18 (5-15 SAC) record in Jason Taylor’s first season as head coach.

The 28-game schedule will include nine games with NCAA Tournament teams and 13 games inside Eleazer Arena. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Eleazer_MB2.jpg The 28-game schedule will include nine games with NCAA Tournament teams and 13 games inside Eleazer Arena. Courtesy photo