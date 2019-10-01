NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s soccer team defense helped in their 2-0 win over Tusculum on Saturday afternoon at Smith Road Complex.

The Wolves struck first in this match to take the lead over the Pioneers. Red shirt sophomore Jacqueline Aldrete found the back of the net 14 minutes into the match. The Oxnard, Calif. native curled the ball over the keepers head after receiving the pass from senior Daphne Heyaime at the top of the box.

The score stayed the same for majority of the remaining match. In the 88th minute, Newberry put the finishing touches on Tusculum to secure the victory. Junior Emma Harms added one final goal that beat the keeper to the left. Sophomore Briley Stokes passed the ball back to Harms, who took her long shot from about 10 yards past midfield.

Junior Jayleen Gant also had an impressive show today. The Poway, Calif. native was put to work today as the Pioneers took four shots in a minute span, all saved by Gant. In her efforts today she was able to match her career-high in saves with 11, seven of which came in the second half. During the match, the Newberry defense was able to help her out by getting two team saves to prevent Tusculum from scoring and preserve the shutout.

The Wolves will stay home to play Catawba on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 5:00 p.m.

The Wolves’ defense helped the women’s soccer team secure the 2-0 win over Tusculum Saturday afternoon. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_SoccerWomenTusculumNC.jpg The Wolves’ defense helped the women’s soccer team secure the 2-0 win over Tusculum Saturday afternoon. Courtesy photo