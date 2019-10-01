HICKORY — The Newberry Wolves volleyball team was unable to get anything going Saturday as they visited the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears, falling in three sets (25-21, 25-21, 25-17) to drop to 3-8 (1-6 South Atlantic Conference) for the season.

The first set started off well for the Wolves as they got out to a 12-6 lead, forcing the Bears to call a timeout. Newberry kept up the assault and stretched their lead out to 16-9 on a kill by Toni-Anne Whitlow. From there on; but, the Wolves were unable to keep the positive momentum going and lost the next four points, allowing Lenoir-Rhyne to climb to within three points at 16-13. The Bears continued to punch back and tied the match up at 18 before going on a 7-3 run to close out the set and take the early 1-0 lead.

Newberry got off to a good start once again as they won the first point of the second set via a Toni-Anne Whitlow kill. The Bears would win the next three points, however, and continued to maintain a small lead early on in the set at 7-6. Lenoir-Rhyne won four consecutive points to lead 11-6, and the set seemed as if it would be a blowout; but, the Wolves battled back and won seven consecutive points to take a 13-11 lead midway through the set. The set see-sawed back and forth from there as neither team was able to gain an advantage. With Newberry leading 20-18, the Bears won seven of the next eight points to take the set and seize the momentum.

Unlike the first two sets, the third set started poorly for the Wolves as Lenoir-Rhyne took the first three points. Newberry would battle back to tie the set at five, but the Wolves were unable to take the lead as the Bears won six of the next eight points. Leading 11-7, Lenoir-Rhyne stretched their lead out to six points and forced the Wolves to call a timeout midway through the set. The timeout did not stop the bleeding, however, as the Bears maintained their lead throughout the set and got it out to nine points at 22-13. Although Newberry would win four more points in the set, it was nowhere near enough as Lenoir-Rhyne won the set 25-17 to sweep the match.

Despite the loss, several Wolves had good performances, including Toni-Anne Whitlow who finished with nine kills. Kylee Kanealey and Katie Ullsperger each had seven kills to aid the effort. Ullsperger also got into double digits in digs once again with 12, tying for the team lead with Taylor Garrison.

Garrison had a double double as she tied Avery Webb for the team lead with 15 assists, and Zoe Dinkins continued her excellent play at the net this season, leading the team with three blocks.

The Wolves would also fall to Mars Hill by a score of 3-1.

The Wolves will look to get back in the winning column next week at home as they will take on UVa-Wise on Friday, October 4 at 7 pm.

