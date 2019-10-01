NEWBERRY — Elizabeth Doherty has been hired as assistant coach for Newberry’s field hockey program.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in the search committee for choosing me to become a member of the Newberry Athletics Department,” Doherty stated.

Doherty was a four year starter on the field hockey team at The State University of New York at Geneseo. She finished with 28 career points, 11 goals, six assists, and 11 defensive saves. She was named SUNYAC All-Rookie and second team in 2013. She also made the SUNYAC All-Tournament team in 2016 while serving as captain for SUNY Geneso’s championship-winning team.

Doherty served as a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee during her four years at SUNY Geneso. She held several leadership positions throughout, establishing the importance of being dominant both on and off the field.

While pursuing her masters degree in Business Administration at Nichols College, Doherty was a graduate assistant coach for the 2017-18 season. During that season the Bison had their highest win total since 2012 and snapped a 35-game losing skid to Commonwealth Coast Conference foes. Doherty completed her Master of Business Administration Degree from Nichols in June of 2019, finishing with a 4.0 GPA.

Aside from Doherty’s graduate assistantship as a coach, she worked with Element Athletics out of Northampton, Massachusetts. She was over the U14 Indoor Hockey team.

“I look forward to a very successful season with the Newberry field hockey program,” she said.

Doherty, a SUNY Geneso alumna, previously spent two years as a Nichols graduate assistant. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DohertyNC.jpg Doherty, a SUNY Geneso alumna, previously spent two years as a Nichols graduate assistant. Courtesy photo