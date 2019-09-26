NINETY SIX — The Mid-Carolina High School Rebels fell to the Wildcats of Ninety Six High School Friday night by a score of 26-21.

The Rebels took an early lead, scoring on the first drive of the contest — the extra point by Drew Dominick was good, the score 7-0.

In an attempt to tie the game, the Wildcats found the end zone during the second quarter — the extra point was no good with the Wildcats trailing the Rebels 7-6.

Bj Tobe helped the Rebels extend their lead after finding the end zone for the touchdown — a successful extra point would bring the score to 14-6.

The Wildcats would soon add another set of points to the board during the contest — going into halftime the Rebels maintained the 14-12 lead.

Both the Rebels and Wildcats added points to the board after halftime, bringing the score to 21-20 with the Rebels hanging onto the lead.

The Wildcats would take the lead with three minutes to go in the contest — the extra point was no good, the final score 26-21.

The Rebel’s will next hit the road to take on Emerald High School on October 4.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com