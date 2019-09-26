WINNSBORO — The Newberry High School Bulldogs defeated the Griffins of Fairfield Central High School by a score of 20-6 Friday night.

The Bulldogs took the 7-0 lead during the first quarter and would later receive ball possession after Fairfield quarterback Stephon Gadsden’s pass was intercepted by OT Sims.

Going into halftime, Newberry held onto the 7-0 lead.

With the third quarter underway, the Griffins would attempt to find the end zone, but would be picked off by Tailyn Caldwell, marked at the one yard line.

On a fourth down, the Bulldogs set up to punt to the Griffins only for the punt to be blocked, allowing Jontavius Henry to find the end zone — the extra point was no good with the Bulldogs maintaining the 7-6 lead.

The Bulldogs added to their lead during the fourth quarter after Ahmorae Wilmore found his way into the end zone — the extra point was no good, the score 13-6.

Wilmore found the end zone a second and final time during the contest with 3:21 left in the game — the extra point was good, resulting in the Bulldog’s 20-6 victory.

The Bulldogs will be back at home next week to take on Brookland-Cayce.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com