NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy took on Wardlaw Academy on Friday with Wardlaw claiming victory over Newberry 64-8.

Wardlaw appeared to be unstoppable during the first half of the game, earning 58 of their 64 points before halftime. In the first quarter alone, Wardlaw was able to score five touchdowns over Newberry.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that Newberry Academy saw a touchdown thanks to Dustin Hendrix. Ian Roberts provided the two-point conversion for the team, and Newberry Academy was on the board 58-8. However, Wardlaw didn’t take this lightly, and scored with only a few minutes left in the game — increasing their lead 64-8.

The Academy will take on Jefferson Davis Academy next week in Newberry.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com