WHITMIRE — The Whitmire High School Wolverines fell 52-16 to the Branchville High School Yellow Jackets during the Wolverines Homecoming game.

Branchville received the ball first as they scored on their first possession to make it an early 6-0 game. Whitmire’s ensuing possession they were forced to punt. The next possession Branchville drove it down the field and punched it in to make it 12-0 for the visiting Yellow Jackets.

The wolves next possession thanks to Jaquan Tindell-White converting back-to-back first downs they put together an impressive drive. It was capped off by Trey Brewer for a 13-yard rush at 4:10 in the first to make it 12-6, after they converted the two-point conversion. Which then made it a 12-8 deficit. During the next possession for Branchville, they scored once more at 2:20, to make it an 18-8 lead. They converted the PAT afterward to extend their lead to 19-8.

During the next possession for Whitmire, they started to put a drive together until they threw an interception at the end of the first.

The second quarter started with the Yellow Jackets having the ball, on their opening possession they were forced to punt. Whitmire then converted back-to-back first downs thanks to Chandler Crumley. For runs of 10-yards a piece. He converted once more at 7:15 in the second quarter, but the next play they fumbled, and it was recovered by Branchville.

The first play of that possession Matthew Prather made a tackle for a loss of three yards. Afterward, they started to drive the ball — until they punched it in at 3:08 to extend the lead to 25-8. The ensuing possession for the Wolverines they were forced to turn it over on downs. With less than a minute the Yellow Jackets were able to manage another touchdown before the half, to push the lead to 31-8. They converted the PAT making the score 32-8.

The second half the Wolverines received the ball first, they gave the ball to Crumley and let him drive them down the field after converting three straight first downs. They gave it to Prather and he punched it in after a five-yard rush. That cut the lead to 32-14. Afterward, they converted the two-point conversion, thanks to Tindell-White — making the score 32-16.

The Yellow Jackets were forced to punt the next possession. The Wolverines had the ball on the five-yard line and fumbled. That gave the Yellow Jackets the possession on their five-yard line. They scored on the next play to extend the lead to 38-16. They also converted the PAT to make it 39-16. The ensuing possession the Wolverines started to put together a promising drive until they were forced to turn over on downs with 4:21 left in the third.

Branchville started the drive with a fumble, but they were able to recover to keep the possession. Until the Whitmire defense made them punt. The Wolverines next possession they were forced to turn it over on downs.

The fourth quarter was started by Branchville scoring at 11:34 to make it a 45-16 lead. The PAT was blocked by Prather.

At 7:11 the Yellow Jackets scored once more to make it 51-16 lead. They converted the PAT afterwards, to make it 52-16 deficit for the Whitmire Wolverines.

The Wolverines look to improve to 3-3 next week, as they travel to Orangeburg. To play the Bethune-Bowman Mohawks, who are 1-3.