WINGATE — The Newberry men’s and women’s cross country teams saw conference opponents for the first time Saturday morning at the Wingate Bulldog Stampede. Both teams finished 14th overall as the host won the women’s competition with 53 points and Mount Olive won the men’s competition with a staggering 24 points. Other South Atlantic Conference teams competing included Lenoir-Rhyne, Catawba, Lincoln Memorial, Carson-Newman, UVa-Wise, and Coker.

Top finishers for Newberry included Alaya Lindquist, who finished 60th overall on the women’s side with a time of 26:12.49 for the six kilometer course, and Shelton Reynolds, who finished 85th overall on the men’s side with a time of 30:22.50 for the eight kilometer course. Mike Richter also had a big day on the men’s side as he recorded a season best with a time of 33:02.79.

Both teams will be back in action October 5 as they will travel to Spartanburg to compete in the Upstate Invitational.

Courtesy photo