NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Bulldogs defeated Chapin High School by a score of 31-14 Friday night.

With a scoreless first quarter, Ahmorae Wilmore would find the end zone for the Bulldog’s first touchdown of the night — the extra point by Roland Garcia was no good, the score 6-0. The Eagles answered back shortly with a touchdown by Zavier Short — the extra point by West Hiller was good with the Eagles taking the 7-6 lead.

Wilmore would make his way into the end zone a second time during the contest — the two point conversion attempt was good with the Bulldogs taking over 14-7.

The Bulldogs extended their lead with 16 seconds left before halftime with a field goal attempt by Garcia bringing the score to 17-7 heading into the locker room.

Heading into the third quarter, the Bulldogs kept the momentum up as they added another touchdown to the board — the extra point was good, the score 24-7. With 1:31 left in the third quarter, Chapin’s Cooper Evans recorded the final touchdown of the night — the extra point was good, the score 24-14.

Wilmore would notch the final touchdown of the contest for the Bulldogs — the extra point was good, resulting in the 31-14 victory.

The Bulldogs will be on the road this week to take on Fairfield Central High School at 7:30 p.m.