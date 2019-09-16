Home Sports Lady Wolverines fall to Ware Shoals, Newberry Sports Lady Wolverines fall to Ware Shoals, Newberry September 16, 2019 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines varsity volleyball team played well, but fell short to Ware Shoals by a score of 3-0. The Lady Wolverines would also fall to Newberry by a score of 3-0. Staff Report View Comments Newberry overcast clouds enter location 68.7 ° F 70.1 ° 68.7 ° 84 % 1.4mph 100 % Thu 83 ° Fri 80 ° Sat 83 ° Sun 81 ° Mon 71 °