PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School inducted 12 new members into the Wall of Fame during the Rebels season opener against Whitmire Friday.

To make it on the Wall of Fame, a student must have graduated from Mid-Carolina High School, played at least one year of varsity athletics at their respective college or university and earned a letter. The student-athlete also has to graduate from college, or play at the professional level to earn the right to be displayed on the Mid-Carolina Wall of Fame.

The Wall of Fame is displayed on the 800 hall of Mid-Carolina High School — known as the Wall of Champions.

Danton Hyman and Dante Boyd, two of the newest inductees, were honored to join the Wall of Fame.

“On my behalf, I think it’s a pretty great achievement as far as being a football player at Mid-Carolina and actually go to the next level — it’s not really common especially at the Division One level. I learned a lot from my coaches, learned a lot from the school and once I got to college it just took off from there,” Boyd said.

Hyman took a moment to show his gratitude for everything Mid-Carolina has done for him.

“Giving me the opportunity to go to Newberry College and fulfill my dream of playing college baseball and that’s what high school is all about — it’s about building character and giving people opportunities to succeed in life and Mid-Carolina High School has done just that,” he said.

Now that their playing days are over, a lot has been going on in Boyd and Hyman’s lives.

“Football is over for me, but I’m more excited and more hungry than ever to take my athletic mentality to the workforce — just got a job at Total Quality Logistics as a Logistics Account Executive,” Boyd said.

Hyman, who just completed his baseball career at Newberry College, said he is excited for the future.

“Baseball just ended for me about three months ago and I hate to see it end, but it’s time to move on to future endeavors. I’m excited to go on and be a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones. Wherever life takes me I will always remember Mid-Carolina as a special place in my heart and will take what I’ve learned — the mentality of never giving up, never quitting whatever I do in life,” he said.

Looking at the already well-established wall, both Hyman and Boyd reflected on what it means to be joining the wall with other student-athletes from years past.

“For me personally, I just want to be an inspiration to others that’s coming to this school as being a small, now 3A school in Newberry, South Carolina which a lot of people have never heard of — just be an inspiration and inspire others to know that if they want to put in the hard work and good grades they can go anywhere they want,” Boyd said.

“Looking at the Wall of Fame, there has been a lot of prestigious people, a lot of people who do great things and a lot of great people come out of Mid-Carolina High School and that’s what makes Mid-Carolina High School such a special place,” Hyman said.

2019 Inductees

• Dillon Pelton graduated Mid-Carolina in 2013 — Newberry College Men’s Soccer.

• Beth Fulmer graduated Mid-Carolina in 2014 — Newberry College Cheerleading.

• Jamilla DeWalt graduated Mid-Carolina in 2015 — Lander University Cheerleading.

• Brittany Howe graduated Mid-Carolina in 2014 — Newberry College Cheerleading (Graduated Piedmont Technical College).

• Dante Boyd graduated Mid-Carolina in 2015 — Presbyterian College Football.

• Laura Beth Shealy graduated Mid-Carolina in 2013 — Newberry College Cheerleading.

• Danton Hyman graduated Mid-Carolina in 2015 — Newberry College Baseball.

• John Steven Trammell graduated Mid-Carolina in 2017 — USC Union Baseball.

• Preston Farmer graduated Mid-Carolina in 2017 — USC Union Baseball.

• Charlsy Traylor graduated Mid-Carolina in 2017 — Spartanburg Methodist Softball.

• Tori Caldwell graduated Mid-Carolina in 2016 — Newberry College Softball.

• Corey Stone graduated Mid-Carolina in 2017 — USC/Walters State Community College, MLB Draft 2017 Pick — Texas Rangers (27th Round) and MLB Draft 2019 Pick — Texas Rangers (26th Round).

The 2019 Mid-Carolina Wall of Fame inductees. Pictured, left to right: John Steven Trammell, Dillon Pelton, Danton Hyman, Tori Caldwell, Preston Farmer, Dante Boyd, Ashlyn Howell (MCHS senior-stood in for sister Brittany Howe) and Jamilla Dewalt. Not pictured: Corey Stone, Beth Fulmer, Laura Beth Shealy and Charlsy Traylor. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_MCHSWallofFame.jpg The 2019 Mid-Carolina Wall of Fame inductees. Pictured, left to right: John Steven Trammell, Dillon Pelton, Danton Hyman, Tori Caldwell, Preston Farmer, Dante Boyd, Ashlyn Howell (MCHS senior-stood in for sister Brittany Howe) and Jamilla Dewalt. Not pictured: Corey Stone, Beth Fulmer, Laura Beth Shealy and Charlsy Traylor. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com