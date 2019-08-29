PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina Rebels started off Week Zero of play action with a 27-0 win against the Whitmire Wolverines — the game was called near the end of the fourth quarter due to lightning.

Two minutes into the first quarter, the Rebels would post their first set of points on the board after quarterback Fritz Lewis found the end zone. The extra point attempt by Drew Dominick was good, the score 7-0 in favor of the Rebels.

The Wolverines would have a chance to find the end zone only to punt back to the Rebels — a touchdown by Jordan Boyd and extra point from Dominick would extend the Rebel’s lead to 14-0.

After the Wolverines were forced to punt to the Rebels, a flag (offside) on the Wolverines would move the ball half the distance to the goal. Zach Frick would find the end zone for the Rebels with 2:03 left in the first quarter — the extra point attempt by Dominick was no good.

With the second quarter underway, the Wolverines had a chance to put points on the board after a fumble by the Rebels was recovered by Matthew Prather — a second fumble by the Rebels was recovered by Logan Ricks. The Wolverines would soon punt the ball back to the Rebels.

With less than two minutes before halftime, the Rebels extended their lead further after Justin Hedgepath found his way into the end zone. The extra point by Dominick was good, the score 27-0, the final score of the game.

Mid-Carolina Head Football Coach Chris Arnoult said it is always great to start the season off with a win.

“I have to give a lot of compliments to Whitmire and their coaching staff — those guys, they don’t have many of them, but the ones they do have play extremely hard. Coach Jenkins does a tremendous job with them — they’re going to be alright this season. It was good for us, a little adversity with the weather delay, that’s probably the most ready I’ve seen them since I’ve been here,” he said.

Whitmire Head Coach Charlie Jenkins is excited for what the rest of the season will hold for the Wolverines.

“We knew coming in that we were playing against a 3A team, more students than us and we knew it was going to be a real challenge. We basically got a real good look at what it’s going to be like to have to play against some of the talented teams we play when we get to playoffs. It’s a good, challenging start to the season and we want to keep getting better, but when we’re playing people our size I think we’ll have a lot more luck,” Jenkins said.

The Rebels will next make their way to Chapin in their first road game of the season to face off against the Eagles while the Wolverines will be back at home to take on Great Falls at 7:30 p.m.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com