NEWBERRY — Nine schools with middle, JV and varsity teams played in the Newberry Academy Volleyball Jamboree at Newberry College on Saturday. Local teams playing included Newberry Academy and Newberry High School.

The Newberry Academy volleyball teams will start their season on Monday against Wardlaw, Tuesday against Newberry High High School and Thursday against Oakbrook Prep. All the games next week are at home and the JV girls start play at 4 p.m. followed by varsity.