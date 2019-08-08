KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five Newberry men’s basketball players were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Honor Court Tuesday.

2019 graduate Jamaal Satisfield, along with rising seniors Luke Gibson, Sikander Nielsen, Marshall Lange, and Phoenix Roberts, received the honor from the NABC. In order to be eligible, student-athletes must be a junior or senior with at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA, have spent at least one year at their current institution, and play for a coach that is a member of the NABC.

Newberry was the only South Atlantic Conference school and one of just four institutions in the Southeast Region with a player on the prestigious list. Newberry has had 17 student-athletes named to the Honor Court over the past six seasons.

The recognition continues a stellar summer for Newberry, which had already been recognized with an NABC Team Academic Excellence Award and placed seven student-athletes on the SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll as part of the institution’s record-breaking 207 honorees.