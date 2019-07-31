Luckett promoted to Head Women’s Golf Coach

Courtesy of Newberry College Hannah Luckett is the new head women’s golf coach at Newberry College. -

NEWBERRY — Director of Athletics Ralph Patterson has announced the promotion of Hannah Luckett to head women’s golf coach.

“We are pleased to promote Hannah,” Patterson stated. “The women’s golf team is improving steadily under her guidance. We look forward to watching our women’s golfers continue their climb to the top of the SAC.”

Luckett had spent the past two seasons leading the team as associate head coach for women’s golf. In that time the Wolves improved from 10th to sixth at the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Golf Championship and had a top-10 individual (Nabila Inak, T-7th in 2019) for the first time since 2016.

“It has been a blessing to be part of the Wolves family and I am honored to be named to head coach,” said Luckett. “I am thankful for Coach [Howard] Vroon and Ralph’s guidance these last two years and I look forward to continue leading this program to the next level.”

Inak was named a Third Team Academic All-American this season, the first Newberry women’s golfer to receive the prestigious honor since 2013. She was also a First Team Academic All-District selection and joined Taylor Lance on the Honorable Mention All-SAC team this spring.

Newberry came alive during the 2018 spring semester under Luckett’s charge, rattling off three consecutive top-three team finishes, including tying for a win at the Coker Invitational. The Wolves opened the 2018-19 campaign with three more top-three finishes, won tournaments in October and February, and put together their second-best campaign in school history in both stroke average (313.6) and win-loss percentage (.723).

“We are so pleased to have Hannah as our head women’s golf coach,” said Director of Golf Howard Vroon. “She has done a tremendous job since joining our program two years ago and she has earned this promotion. She has built solid relationships with her players, and with administration. She is a fast learner and she is committed to making the program great. I enjoy working with her and I will continue to enjoy watching her and helping her lead our women’s program in a great direction to the benefit of all the student athletes in the program.”

Hannah Luckett is the new head women’s golf coach at Newberry College. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_a759ae86-d124-4c27-89f1-c211dcf39eb9.jpg Hannah Luckett is the new head women’s golf coach at Newberry College. Courtesy of Newberry College