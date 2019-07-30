NEWBERRY — Bryce Cooper, head men’s soccer coach, has announced a 16-match schedule for the Wolves in the 2019 season.

The 2019 slate includes eight home dates, four matches against 2018 NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Championship participants, and a Senior Day regular season finale against 2018 South Atlantic Conference co-champion Queens. It also includes the first night games in school history, with lights set to be installed at the Smith Road Complex over the summer.

“This region is one of the best in the entire country, so every game will be a good test for us,” Cooper said. “We are excited about adding lights to our stadium to help us create an even better home environment for our players and fans. While we have a difficult stretch on the road to open the season, we are looking forward to hosting some highly competitive matches against the likes of Mount Olive, Tusculum, Catawba and Wingate to name a few. We hope to get some great crowds out this year at the Smith Road Complex.”

Newberry will use a pair of exhibition matches, at Columbia International Aug. 22 and at home against Spartanburg Methodist Aug. 28, to prepare for the season opener at USC Aiken Sept. 5. The match with the Pacers kicks off five straight road matches to open the season before the Wolves’ home opener against Mount Olive on Sept. 25.

Included in the road swing are matches at Anderson and Carson-Newman to open the conference slate and a nonconference date with Lander, which represented the Southeast Region in last season’s Elite Eight.

Following the home opener, the next three matches come at home against conference foes Tusculum, Catawba, and Wingate. The Wolves play at Lenoir-Rhyne and Coker before wrapping up the 2019 slate with four of five matches at the Smith Road Complex.

This year’s SAC Men’s Soccer Championship begins on Tuesday, Nov. 12 with four quarterfinal matches at the top four seeds. The semifinals and final will take place at the new Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, North Carolina.

