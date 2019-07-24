NEWBERRY — On Friday night Chapin-Newberry travelled to Greer and lost a battle of the home runs by the score of 9-5.

Trent Polly got the start for Chapin-Newberry and Wesley Livingston closed the game out but could not keep Greer from hitting three home runs, a two run and 2-3 run home runs to make the difference in the game. Chapin-Newberry benefited from solo home runs from Kelson Palmer and Brady Koosa.

With the loss Chapin-Newberry’s season comes to a close. Greer advances to face Greenwood in the third round.