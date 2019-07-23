Newberry College Women’s Soccer schedule released

NEWBERRY — Head women’s soccer coach Deedee Alexander has announced a 16-match schedule for the 2019 season.

The slate includes two matches against opponents ranked in the final national poll: South Atlantic Conference foes Lincoln Memorial and Carson-Newman, both of whom Newberry will face on the road this season. Fellow postseason participant Catawba travels to the Smith Road Complex on Oct. 2. Five matches will take place at night, with lights set to be installed at the Smith Road Complex over the summer.

Newberry again has 10 SAC matches in 2019 because new conference member UVa-Wise does not sponsor men’s or women’s soccer. The Wolves’ difficult slate sees Newberry travel to take on three of the top four seeds in last year’s conference tournament, face three teams that finished the season regionally-ranked, and play five of its first six matches on the road.

“We are excited about our schedule as it gives us a range of games that will challenge us in various ways,” Alexander said. “We were able to mix home and away games that give the student-athletes a range of experiences and will help us prepare for a very difficult SAC conference which is filled with regionally- and nationally-ranked opponents. We play several teams in 2019 that had successful seasons and made deep runs in their conference or the NCAA Tournament.

“We try to go on one trip per year outside of our region and in the past we have gone to New York, Florida, Georgia, and this year Alabama. We are excited to play against different teams from different areas of the country to challenge us in ways maybe we have not seen before.

“The hope is that we can get enough good results, improve along the way, and make a run in the SAC Tournament.”

The Wolves open with a pair of matches in the Yellowhammer State, beginning the season on Sept. 6 at Spring Hill in Mobile before facing Auburn-Montgomery two days later. The home opener comes on Sept. 14 against Barton, followed by back-to-back road matches at Anderson and Carson-Newman to open league play.

Newberry plays at home just once before a Sept. 28 match against Tusculum at the Smith Road Complex, opening a series of three consecutive home SAC contests. Seven of Newberry’s eight home matches come between Sept. 28 and the season finale on Nov. 2, with consecutive road dates at Lenoir-Rhyne and Coker and an Oct. 26 tilt with Lincoln Memorial as the only times Newberry will play away from home over its final 10 matches.

This year’s SAC Women’s Soccer Championship begins on Tuesday, Nov. 12 with four quarterfinal matches at the top four seeds. The semifinals and final will take place at the new Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, North Carolina.