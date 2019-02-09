Newberry falls to Lenoir-Rhyne

Courtesy photo The Wolves never came closer than six as the Bears made several free throws down the stretch to seal the victory. -

NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s basketball fell to Lenoir-Rhyne by a final score of 69-63 on Wednesday evening at Eleazer Arena.

Neither team could take a sizeable advantage in the first half. Lenoir-Rhyne lead by six towards the close of the first quarter. Regan McCarty nailed a three pointer while Dragana Petkovska came off the bench, hitting a lay-up to tie the game at 15-all.

After Lenoir-Rhyne drained a three pointer to go up four halfway through the second quarter. The Wolves quickly responded with three pointers of their own, provided by Courtney Lyons and Shelby Britten, and Newberry ended the first half with a 28-27 lead.

The Bears used a 13-3 run to pull away from the Wolves at the start of the third quarter. Meg Essex returned to the court after missing the entire first half, pouring in 11 points in only 14 minutes of action.

Down by double-digits to enter the fourth quarter, Regan McCarty started what would become an 11-4 run.

Newberry pulled within four points of the Bears when Britten knocked down her second 3-pointer of the game and Brandi Hall made a lay-up.

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Ashley Rodriguez made a tough three pointer to push the Bears lead back to seven points. The Wolves never came closer than six as the Bears made several free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

McCarty stuffed the stat sheet, recording a game-high 17 points, seven rebounds, two blocks, and three steals. Courtney Lyons and Meg Essex finished with 11 points apiece while Brandi Hall ended the game with six points and five boards in her first career start.

The Wolves will take a well-deserved one week break before returning to action on Wednesday, February 13 on the road against Queens.

