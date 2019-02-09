Wolverines fall to McCormick

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire varsity boys basketball team lost their final regular season game to McCormick by a score of 59-36.

The Wolverines dressed only eight players for the contest. For two and a half quarters, the Wolverines were in a tight contest with the Chiefs. Lack of numbers and foul trouble eventually took its toll and the Chiefs pulled away.

“I have never been prouder of a group of guys who played their hearts out and laid it all on the line in the face of such great odds,” said Head Coach Andrew Bowers.

Stats are given below:

Points: Epps 6, N. Stanley 13, Crumpton 13, Brown 4

Rebounds: Epps 10, N. Stanley 6, Bowers 3, Ricks 2, Crumpton 6, Stevens 3, White 4, Brown 8

Steals: Epps 1, Brown 3

Assists: Epps 2, Crumpton 1

Blocks: N. Stanley 1