Lady Bulldogs end season on high note

NEWBERRY — After both of the ladies teams of Newberry High School and Mid-Carolina High had been eliminated from the post-season earlier this season, bragging rights were on the line Tuesday evening in the Scott Gym.

Not only was Newberry hoping to end a nine-game regional losing streak this season, but they were also hoping to not be the first Lady Bulldog team since the 2011-12 season to be swept by the Lady Rebels.

Newberry’s five-point lead after the first quarter, 11-six, was quickly eliminated as the two teams went into the locker rooms eight minutes later notched at 19-points apiece.

Newberry took an eight-point lead into the final stanza, before coming away with the 53-35 victory.

Nia Hall scored 12 points for Mid-Carolina, while Maddie Huffstetler, Reagan White, and Moesha Watson scored four points apiece.

Tia Goode scored three points, while Saniya Williams, Kayla Tobe, A.C. Cary, and Amelia Shealy rounded out the Mid-Carolina scoring with two points each.

Diamond Davis led the Newberry scoring with 18 points, as both Titianna Garrison and Zacharia Epps also ended the night in double-digit scoring with 13 and 11 points respectively.

Jahliah Coleman-Eigner contributed six points, Stefani Gibson and Tashari Hayward scored two points each, while Faith Grey rounded out the Newberry scoring with a lone free-throw.