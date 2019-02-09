Lady Wolverines heading to playoffs

WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines are heading to the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Whitmire hosted Dixie Wednesday in a winner takes all (so to speak) game that would determine who finished fourth in the region and would get an invite into the state playoffs. The Lady Wolverines would be victorious 41-40 despite not playing one of their better games. The girls were aggressive getting to the basket and were able to get to the foul line on numerous occasions and also helped to open the offense up.

“I am very proud of the girls and am excited they will have another opportunity to perform in the postseason,” said Head Coach Chaz Adams.

Whitmire was led in scoring by Alexus Sanders with 21 points. Kaylynn Roche followed with six, Raegan Kendrick and Jordyn Brooks three, and Samantha Strubeck, Chelsea Goggins, Ashelyn King and Harleigh McLaren two.

Kaylynn Roche led the team in rebounding with 12. Ashelyn King, Alexus Sanders, Chelsea Goggins and Raegan Kendrick added six. Deja Livingston and Michelle Ruff had three. Imari Brown and Leanna Eison added two and Harleigh McLaren one.

The Lady Wolverines will play in the first round of the state playoffs on the road Monday, February 11 at 7 p.m.