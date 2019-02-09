Bulldogs claim region title

NEWBERRY — For the first time in its series history, a regional title was on the line between the boys’ teams of Mid-Carolina High School and Newberry High Tuesday evening in the Scott Gym.

Dressing only nine players, Mid-Carolina was hoping to spoil the Bulldogs’ senior night with a victory, while Newberry was hoping to hand Head Coach Chad Cary his ninth regional title while leading the Bulldogs for the past 18 years.

Newberry led at the end of each of the four quarters, including at the final buzzer, 61-43.

Darien Bookman led the Mid-Carolina scoring with 18 points, while Aynsley Bowers contributed 10 points.

Kaleb Bookman saw nine points fall in, Jerrell Dewalt scored three points, while the Rebels’ scoring ended with the two points of Christopher Boyd, and the lone point of TJ Bookman.

Twelve of Newberry’s 14 dressed players scored, as they were led by the 16 points of Nick Paul.

Meanwhile, Zsymere Epps scored 12 points, followed by the 10 points of Zay Chalmers.

Kyjuan Wise (five points), Ahmad Willis and Demonte Ruff (three each), while six different Bulldogs scored two points apiece including Kobe Hardy, Tyrek Priestley, Tailyn Caldwell, Ray Wilmore, Zack Chalmers, and Demonte Ruff.