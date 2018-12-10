NEWBERRY — On Dec. 15, high school football players and coaches from across the state will travel to Coastal Carolina University for the annual Touchstone Energy Allstar Football Game scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

While the game recognizes players and coaches, multiple chainmen from Newberry have also been invited to the game. Only five can be taken, but there may be more within the crew. The five being taken are Mike Meadows, Walter Jacobs, Jerry Young, Johnny Wicker and Harry Longshore.

“Five or six years ago we decided why not recognize those who carry the chains, we looked around for people who have been on the job for a long time and this is just a way to give back to them,” said Keith Richardson, Touchstone Energy Allstar Football Game co-director.

Richardson added that for these chainmen, being selected out of 200 plus crews is a big honor.

During the game, former Newberry High School football coach Mike Ware will be inducted in the Hall of Fame. Inductees for the Hall of Fame are selected each year by members of the South Carolina Football Coaches Association.

Richardson said that this was a well deserved honor for Ware, who served as Newberry High School’s head football coach from 1971-1986 (16 years). Over the course of his time at Newberry, Ware won 90 games and the NHS football field was named “Mike Ware Field” in 1994, in his honor. He has been the only secretary/treasurer of the S.C. Football Coaches Association.

“He’s (Ware) a Newberry legend, longtime coach and athletic director at Newberry High School, very instrumental in guiding a lot of the policies and principles of how the game of football is played in South Carolina, I could go on about Mike Ware,” Richardson said. “I hope that everybody realizes what an honor it was for Mike Ware to be selected for the Hall Of Fame, he’s worked so tirelessly for coaches across the state.”

Also representing Newberry during the game is Kobe Sligh, senior nose guard and defensive tackle for the Bulldogs.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com