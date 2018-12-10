Lady Wolverines fall to Brashier

WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines hosted the Lady Bengals from Brashier Middle College Thursday night in the second match-up of the season, falling 60-37. Whitmire came out moving the ball well and getting good looks against defense, but Brashier adjusted and the shots would not fall for the Lady Wolverines for the first three quarters. The Lady Bengals would thrash the Lady Wolverines in transition, as they would overwhelm the Whitmire defense with fast break points. The fourth quarter was one of the best the Lady Wolverines have ever played as they started to move the ball quicker through the zone and got some good looks that finally started to fall to bring the deficit down.

The Lady Wolverines were led by sophomore Alexus Sanders who had 24 points with 16 of those coming in the fourth quarter. She was followed by Raegan Kendrick with 5, Kaylynn Roche with 4, Leanna Eison 3, and Ashelyn King 1.

The Lady Wolverines were lead on the boards by Raegan Kendrick who had 6 rebounds. Alexus Sanders and Kaylynn Roche added 5, Chelsea Goggins and Samantha Strubeck 4, Deja Livingston 3, Harleigh McLaren, Jordyn Brooks, and Leanna Eison 2, and Ashelyn King 1.

Whitmire had 17 assists, as well.