WHITMIRE — The Whitmire wrestling team opened the 2018-2019 season with a busy week of wrestling. First, the wrestling team traveled to Mid-Carolina for a tri-match with the Rebels and 4A opponent Brookland-Cayce. The wrestling team gave up 18 points to each team by way of forfeits and that proved to be a hurdle too big to overcome as we lost to Brookland-Cayce by a final score of 36-42 and lost to Mid-Carolina by a final score of 24-45.

The wrestling team finished out the week traveling to Woodmont High School to compete in their two-day individual tournament on both Friday and Saturday. The Wildcat Invitational consisted of 21 teams which were all 3A and larger except for Whitmire, Christ Church, and St. Joseph’s. Garrett Davis had the best finish for our team as he wrestled for the championship in the 138 lb. weight class. Garrett finished second after losing by points to his opponent from Boiling Springs High School. Other notable finishes were Nick Avila taking 6th at 170 lbs, Dawson Davis taking seventh at 120 lbs, and Christian McLaren taking eigth at 145 lbs.

The Wolverines were able to defeat Landrum High School by a final score of 36-30 and Southside High School 54-6. Dawson Davis, Cason English, Garrett Davis, Christian McLaren, Caleb Reuter, Nick Avila, Matthew Prather, Nate Nicholson, and Chandler Crumley all picked up at least on win last night. Special congratulations go out to Nick Avila. He was voted Wrestler of the Night by his teammates for his 2-0 performance on Tuesday December 4.

In addition to defeating Landrum and Southside, the Wolverines were also able to capture the victory against Richland Northeast High School Thursday 64-12. Every single Whitmire wrestler either won in a head-to-head match or won by forfeit. Out of six head-to-head matches the Wolverines won five by pinfall and won one by points. Special congratulations go to Caleb Reuter for being voted Wrestler of the Night by his teammates and coaches. The results were as follows:

106 – forfeit to RNE

113 – forfeit to RNE

120 – Dawson Davis won by forfeit

126 – Cason English won by pinfall

132 – Jesse Thompson won by forfeit

138 – Christian McLaren won by pinfall

145 – Garrett Davis won by major decision

152 – Caleb Reuter won by pinfall

160 – Double forfeit

170 – Nick Avila won by forfeit

182 – Matthew Prather won by pinfall

195 – Nate Nicholson won by forfeit

220 – Chandler Crumley won by forfeit

285 – Tymere White won by pinfall