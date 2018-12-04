Wolves compete at first indoor track and field meet of the season

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Several Newberry athletes placed in the top-10 of their respective events at the first indoor track and field meet of the season on Saturday at the JDL Fast Track.

Throws:

Isaiah Parker started the meet off with a bang, competing in men’s shot put. Parker recorded a mark of 45’5.75” (13.86m), good enough to earn 4th in the event in his Newberry debut.

On the women’s side, Iris Duke led Newberry with a mark of 34’2.25” (10.42m) to finish 20th with Rikaya Williams following closely behind with a 33’8” (10.26m) throw for 24th place finish. Gari Forehand threw for a 28’11” (8.81m) mark and finished 34th.

Duke nearly posted a top-10 throw in the weight toss as the sophomore finished 12th with a 40’5” (12.32m) mark. Octavia Grandy competed in the weight toss as well, finishing 16th with a 37’2.50” (11.34m) throw. Tia Fenton finished 20th with a 34’5.50” (10.50m) throw.

Jumps:

Elka Variste made her Newberry debut, clearing 16’2.25” (4.92m) in the long jump. Tyrese Grant and Elijah Ngugi competed in the men’s side. Grant posted a 19’9.75” (6.04m) mark while Ngugi cleared 19’3.25” (5.87m) to finish 24th and 30th respectively.

Grant also competed in the triple jump where the sophomore finished 14th with a 40’4.75” (12.31m) mark.

Track:

Tristan Gogol finished 14th in the mile run with a time of 4:55.58.

Sophomore James Glenn earned a sixth place finish in the 200m with a time of 22.57. Cameron Henderson finished in 19th with a time of 23.39, with Rashard Smith and Granger Garrison finishing 36th and 37th with times of 24.20 and 24.22 respectively.

In the women’s 200m Variste finished 37th with a time of 27.60. Tahleebah Martin ran a 27.89 for 40th place, Jayln Dockery finished 45th with a time of 28.27, and Tashayna Flinch ran a 28.64 for 51st place.

In the men’s 800m, Peyton Norcia finished 36th with a time of 2:19.24. Shekinah Brown ran the women’s 800m with a time of 2:44.44 good for a 24th place time.

Glenn nearly missed out on qualifying for the finals of the 60m with a time of 14th place time of 7.00. Variste and Dockery ran neck and neck in the women’s 60m finishing with times of 8.08 and 8.11 to finish in 30th and 32nd place.

The men’s 400m saw Garrison run a 52.13 time to finish 22nd.

Newberry returns to action in January at the College Invitational in Winston-Salem, N.C.