PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School Girls JV basketball team started the season off with a bang, defeating Pelion 35-6.

Eight of the girls contributed to the score with Carissa Wicker leading the way with nine points. Other scorers include: Danielle Ballentine four points, Tori Livingston two points, Katie Belle Barber three points, Avari Suber six points, Dori Pitts two points, Lexi Sease seven points and Alexis Glymph two points.