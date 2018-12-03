Rebels defeat Brookland-Cayce, Whitmire

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School wrestling team started the year off strong with wins over both Brookland-Cayce and Whitmire. Multiple Rebels wrestled for their first time ever and many of them picked up their first wins.
Pins/Wins vs. Brookland-Cayce
• Marc Hunter
• Tyler Bouknight (first Career Win)
• Garrett Shealy
• Zach Hornsby
• Rhett Shealy
• Trevor Oty (first Career Win)
• Ken Jamison
• Josh Headgepath
Pins/Wins vs. Whitmire
• Marc Hunter
• Gerardo Farias
• Tevan Timmons (first Career Win)
• Ken Jamison
• Josh Headgepath
• Garrett Shealy
• Zach Hornsby
• Rhett Shealy