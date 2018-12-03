Rebels defeat Brookland-Cayce, Whitmire

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School wrestling team started the year off strong with wins over both Brookland-Cayce and Whitmire. Multiple Rebels wrestled for their first time ever and many of them picked up their first wins.

Pins/Wins vs. Brookland-Cayce

• Marc Hunter

• Tyler Bouknight (first Career Win)

• Garrett Shealy

• Zach Hornsby

• Rhett Shealy

• Trevor Oty (first Career Win)

• Ken Jamison

• Josh Headgepath

Pins/Wins vs. Whitmire

• Marc Hunter

• Gerardo Farias

• Tevan Timmons (first Career Win)

• Ken Jamison

• Josh Headgepath

• Garrett Shealy

• Zach Hornsby

• Rhett Shealy