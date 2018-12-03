Mills, Matney represent Rebels at tournament

Courtesy photo Mid-Carolina High School tennis players Elise Mills, left, and Caroline Matney, right, were recently named All-State Players at the State Tennis Tournament (Individuals) at the USC Tennis Complex. -

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School senior Elise Mills won the SCHSL AAA individual State Championship Wednesday. This marks her fourth individual state championship. Mills was also named the Sportsmanship Award Winner.

Coached by Kenny Sanders, Mills, a University of South Carolina Lady Tennis signee, was also the 2015 Class AA State Champion (ninth grade), 2016 Class AAA State Champion (10th grade), 2017 Class AAA State Champion (11th grade) and 2018 Class AAA State Champion (12th grade).

Mills, alongside team mate Caroline Matney were also named All-State Players. Matney ended her season after being defeated in the consolation round.