WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Community School JV Wolverines boys basketball team lost their season opener to Mid-Carolina Middle by the score of 28-20. Leading scorer for the Wolverines was Eric Booker with nine points.

Next up for the Wolverines is a rematch of the Pacolet Invitational Tournament with Sims Middle School who beat the Wolverines last Tuesday, November 20 by the score of 34-10. The Wolverines look to rebound from a two game losing streak. Tip-Off is at 6:15 p.m. at Sims Middle School.