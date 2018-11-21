Wolverines end season 8-4

Courtesy photo The Whitmire Wolverines finished their season 8-4 on Friday, after making it to the second round of the playoffs. -

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire High School Wolverines have ended their season 8-4 after falling to the Wagener-Salley War Eagles 42-7 on Friday.

“Very proud of what we were able to accomplish this year. Wagener-Salley was big and fast, definitely a state championship contender. We gave them a fit though,” said Head Coach Charlie Jenkins.

The Wolverines scored in the fourth quarter, also not allowing the War Eagles to score that quarter. Junior Quarterback Caleb Bowers connected with junior fullback Matthew Prather on a 60 yard touchdown pass. Christian McLaren kicked the extra point with help from a good snap by Dawson Davis and hold by his brother Garrett Davis.

“Our defense had them frustrated. It was only 14 to 0 with three minutes to go in the first half, and we had the ball,” Jenkins said. “On offense we just couldn’t move their big boys off the line. To beat the number two ranked team we had to control the ball and we physically could not do that. We had a few wrinkles that we threw at them but we weren’t able to connect on them.”

Jenkins added that the Wolverines “stuffed them a bunch,” but then the War Eagles would break a long pass where they just threw it up and their guy makes a play.

“Very proud of our defensive effort though,” he said.

With the end of the season, the Wolverines lose 15 seniors that Jenkins said “will be hard to replace.”

“We have some of our skill players returning next year in the offensive and defensive backfields, but we will have to find some lineman/tight end types to replace six of seven starters on offense and all three defensive linemen,” Jenkins said. “This senior group has been fun to work with. I think they maxed out and I think they should be very proud of themselves. People around here will remember this group. They gave me all they had and that’s all you can really ask for.”

By Andrew Wigger

