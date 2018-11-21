Neal and Gant place at the Wolfpack Open

Courtesy photo Austin Neal and Zebrandon Gant led the way for the Wolves, both placing at the Wolfpack Open. -

RALEIGH, N.C. – Austin Neal (125) and Zebrandon Gant (184) led the way for the Wolves, both placing at the Wolfpack Open host by N.C. State.

Neal picked up three wins and earn the fourth-place finish, including wins against two Division I opponents. Neal started his day with a bye in the first round of competition before earning a 10-4 decision against Melvin Rubio from fellow South Atlantic Conference Carolinas member Queens.

Neal dominated in the next two rounds, earning a 17-5 major decision against Fabian Gutierrez from Tennessee-Chattanooga and then winning a 16-7 major decision against Zurich Storm from N.C. State. Neal ultimately fell to a 16-7 major decision against Nick Daggett from UNC-Pembroke to earn fourth place in his weight class.

Gant defeated four opponents on the day, including three from Division I institutions. Gant won his first match of the day in a 13-4 major decision before falling in a 15-0 tech fall against Hunter Bolen from Virginia Tech. Gant got back on track, gaining a fall over Lance Armenta from UNC, needing only 2:25 to do it. Gant defeated Kenneth Prince from Limestone in a close 10-8 decision and then falling to Will Schany from Virginia due to a medical forfeit.

Zach Clary (133), Isaiah Royal (141) and Jay Dominguez (165) each picked up at least two wins on the day while David Giantono (149) was able to pick up at least one win.

The Wolves will next be in action on Sunday, Dec. 2, as the host the Newberry Duals starting at 8 a.m.

