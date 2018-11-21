Wolves compete in NCAA Southeast Regional to close out fall season

Courtesy photo The Men’s team raced to 17th place over the weekend. -

DAHLONEGA, GEORGIA – On a cold and sunny Saturday morning, Newberry’s Cross Country teams competed at the NCAA Division II Southeast Region Championship meet hosted by the University of North Georgia. After a week of rain, the course was in remarkably good condition, although still showing the effects of the recent weather that slowed times.

Newberry’s Men’s team started at 9:00 a.m. and raced to a 17th place showing among teams from three different southeast conferences. Four of the Wolves’ runners posted personal record times over the 10,000 meter course. Newberry was led by junior Quinn Wilson who recorded a personal record of 35:07.7, followed closely by junior Shelton Reynolds in 35:38.5, senior Caleb Bouwkamp in 36:14.3, and freshman Chandler Stanley with a PR in 37:35.1. Carlos Hernandez rounded out Newberry’s scoring with a 38:40.1 effort, while Newberry’s sixth and seventh men, freshman James Gibson in 39:28.8 and junior Michael Richter in 40:33.0 both had PR races. Wilson’s race raised him to ninth on the All-Time Newberry 10K list, while first time NCAA Regional participants Stanley (17th), Gibson (26th) and Richter (29th) made their initial appearance on the 10K list.

Newberry’s Women’s team began their 6K championship race at 10:15 a.m. Running on the same course that 150 men had just previously raced, the going was sloppy, slippery, and treacherous. Newberry’s three seniors were competing in their final cross country race for the college and helped the team to a 22nd place showing. Senior Michelle Ling led the way in 26:49.3, and was followed closely by sophomore Anne Bouwkamp with a PR race of 27:07.3. Freshman Kenia Smith was third to finish for Newberry in 27:36.8 and was shadowed by seniors Alex Zimmer in 27:48.9 and Katie Crout in 30:56.0. For Zimmer, Smith and Bouwkamp, it was their first ever appearance at the NCAAs. Bouwkamp’s 6K PR race lifts her to 16th all-time at Newberry.

The Cross Country teams will be taking an NCAA mandatory two week break from training and competitions until Finals Week. They will return to competition next January for the 2019 Indoor Track season.

