Wolves lose hard-fought game to Royals to end season

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves (8-10, 3-7) and the Queens Royals (8-9, 6-4) needed more than 70 minutes to decide a winner, and in a back and forth bout of South Atlantic Conference Carolinas teams, the Royals narrowly defeated the Wolves 3-2 in overtime.

The game started slow, with both sides playing stellar defense and allowing just one shot attempt each through the first 27 minutes. After the initial stalemate, it was the Wolves who broke through when Farai Kawonde slipped a pass through to Brady Keeler, who made an impressive play to tip the ball in for her seventh of the season.

The 1-0 lead carried into halftime without any real offensive opportunities for the Royals, but that changed when in the 52nd minute they were able to convert off a penalty corner for their first goal of the day.

The Wolves were able to respond, however, when Chantel Gauthier received a pass off the penalty corner from Megan Eisenhardt and fired a laser to put Newberry ahead 2-1 with only eight minutes remaining.

It looked as if the Wolves would wrap things up on Senior Day, but the Royals were able to sneak in a goal with only three minutes remaining in regulation to tie up the game and send it to overtime.

The two teams when back and forth throughout the first overtime period, neither seemingly able to find the back of the net and end the match, but the Royals managed to earn a penalty corner in the waning moments. With just three seconds left on the clock, they fired a shot that skipped into the goal, securing the 3-2 OT victory.

The game was extremely even throughout, with the Wolves outshooting the Royals 11-10, and both teams earning eight penalty corners each.

This was the final game of the season for the Wolves, who finish with an 8-10 record and graduate four seniors this year. Their eight wins are the most in the program’s young history.

The Wolves outshot the Royals 11-10 with each team earning eight penalty corners each. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_FieldHockeyRoyals.jpg The Wolves outshot the Royals 11-10 with each team earning eight penalty corners each. Courtesy photo