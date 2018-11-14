TIGERVILLE, S.C. — The Newberry women’s basketball team defeated the North Greenville Crusaders, 64-58, in a thrilling conclusion to the South Atlantic Conference/Conference Carolinas Challenge on Saturday evening at Hayes Gymnasium.

Two Wolves recorded double-doubles as Meg Essex ended the game with 14 points and 15 rebounds, and Regan McCarty put up 12 points and grabbed 10 boards. Shelby Britten finished with 16 points, four assists and one steal. This is McCarty’s first career double-double.

The Crusaders bounced back and took the lead with under four minutes left, but the Wolves went on a 10-2 run to end the game and give the Wolves the victory.

Key Stats of the Game:

• Wolves start the season 2-0 for the first time since the 2016-17 season

• First time since 12/16/17 that two Wolves have recorded a double-double in the same game

• Five different Wolves made at least one three-pointer

• Newberry outscored North Greenville 26-20 in the paint

• McCarty scored a career-best 12 points and tied her career-high of 10 rebounds

• Newberry outscored the Crusaders 24-5 in the third quarter

• Newberry has had a player earn their first career double-double in the second straight game

The Wolves also earned the 92-63 win over Erskine to open the season on Friday.

Newberry hosts Emmanuel in the first home game of the season next Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m. at Eleazer Arena.

North Greenville (1-1) played Newberry (2-0) tough in the first quarter and took advantage of the Wolves poor shooting from the field in the second to take a nine-point lead at the half.

Newberry regrouped after the break and took control in the third quarter, holding the Crusaders to only five points as McCarty, Kelsey McDermott, Courtney Lyons and Georgia Elliot-King each drained a three to give the Wolves a double-digit lead.

Regan McCarty put up 12 points and grabbed 10 boards for the Wolves. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_BballNorthGreenville.jpg Regan McCarty put up 12 points and grabbed 10 boards for the Wolves. Courtesy photo