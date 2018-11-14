SALISBURY, N.C. — The Newberry Wolves (0-2) struggled to find their rhythm offensively in the first half while the Francis Marion Patriots (1-1) converted on 56.9 percent of their shot attempts, securing a 105-86 win over the Wolves in their second game of the SAC-Peach Belt Challenge.

The Wolves got off to a good start in the first half with early contributions from across the board, the same style of offense as they showed against UNC Pembroke last night, taking a 18-9 lead just over five minutes into the game.

Following the flurry of offense from Newberry, the Patriots elected to take a timeout that would turn out to be the turning point of the game. Following that timeout, the Patriots came out firing, needing just four minutes to regain the lead.

From then on, Francis Marion was able to get their looks offensively and capitalized, pushing their lead to 55-36 at the halftime break.

Newberry managed to gain their footing offensively in the second half, playing evenly Francis Marion during the second frame, but the halftime gap proved insurmountable on this day.

The Patriots rode the hot hand of Brandon Parker all game long, who connected on a stellar 12-16 shooting, as well as going 8-12 from three-point range for a total of 34 points. Parker capped off his night with nine rebounds and seven assists as well.

As for the Wolves, Lange led the way yet again with 23 points on 7-11 shooting to go along with four rebounds and six assists. Luke Gibson and Nilous Hodge Jr. contributed with double-digit point totals as well, scoring 12 and 10 respectively.

Newberry opened their season Friday, falling to UNC Pembroke 97-81.

The Wolves will return to Eleazer Arena for their home opener against coach Dave Davis’ alma mater Warren Wilson on Wednesday, November 14. That game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

