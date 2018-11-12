Wolverines advance to next round of playoffs

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Whitmire Wolverines defeated the Fighting Gators 35-3 Thursday night. -

WHITMIRE — In a game that was pushed up a day due to inclement weather, the Whitmire High School Wolverines were victorious in playoff action against the Estill High School Fighting Gators.

The first quarter saw the Wolverines make it onto the board thanks to Jaylen Brown. Brown made the first touchdown of the night from 10 yards out with a little under three minutes to go. The attempted PAT was no good, and the Wolverines went into the second half leading 6-0.

The second quarter saw another Wolverine touchdown as Kyle Hunt made it to the end zone. The PAT attempt was once again no good. The Fighting Gators made it onto the board for the first, and last time, of the night with a field goal with six seconds left before the half.

Going into halftime the Wolverines led 12-3.

Going into the third quarter, Brown once again showed how fast he can run when he made another Wolverines touchdown. The two point conversion was successful thanks to a pass from Caleb Bowers to Alan Mikel Stanley. With roughly a minute to go in the third, Chandler Crumley made his way on the board when he made it to the end zone. The kick from Christian Mclaren, was as the night’s announcer Chaz Adams said, good like Mclaren’s hair.

The fourth quarter ended with a comfortable Wolverines lead of 27-3.

In the fourth the Wolverines scored once again thanks to Cason English. A pass from English to Garrett Jenkins was successful, and the Wolverines ended the game 33-3.

The Wolverines will now take on Wagener-Salley in the next round of the playoffs next week in Wagener.

The Whitmire Wolverines defeated the Fighting Gators 35-3 Thursday night. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0742.jpg The Whitmire Wolverines defeated the Fighting Gators 35-3 Thursday night. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

