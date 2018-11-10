GREENVILLE — The Newberry High School Bulldogs fell to the Southside High School Tigers Friday night 48-16 in Round One of playoff action.

The Tigers took an early lead with Braydon Bennett finding the end zone, a two point conversion by the Tigers was no good, the score 6-0.

Unable to put points on the board, the Tigers would soon regain possession. Quintarius Jefferies found the end zone for the Tigers, the two point conversion was good with the Tigers taking an early 14-0 lead.

The Bulldogs posted their first set of points after quarterback Zay Chalmers found the end zone, the two point conversion was good with the Bulldogs behind 14-8.

Bennett would extend the Tiger’s lead with another touchdown, a successful two point conversion would make the score 22-8. He would soon add another touchdown to the Tiger’s lead, an unsuccessful two point conversion would make the score 28-8 with 7:44 left before halftime.

With right at four minutes before halftime, Jefferies found the end zone once again, the two point conversion was successful, the score 36-8.

A 61 yard touchdown from Marc Smith made the score 42-8 after an unsuccessful two point conversion.

A safety by the Bulldogs would make the score 42-10 going into halftime.

After coming back from the locker rooms, Bennett would make his third touchdown of the night, the two point conversion was no good, the score 48-10.

With the ball in Bulldog possession, Ahmorae Wilmore found the end zone for the Bulldogs final set of points for the night, the two point conversion was no good, with the final score 48-16.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@www.newberryobserver.com