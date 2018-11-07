BLACKSBURG, Va. — Newberry opened up the 2018-19 season by placing one competitor at the Hokie Open. There were 28 collegiate teams at the Hokie open from across Division I and II.

Zebrandon Gant (184) was able to win four of his matches, several over Division I competition. Gant was granted a first round bye before competing against Samuel Fisher from Falcon RTC, falling in a 10-7 decision. Gant was able to gain the fall, needing just 2:16, against Seth Spell from fellow South Atlantic Conference Carolinas member Coker.

Gant dominated his next performance, winning a 22-5 tech fall before edging out his next two opponents from George Mason and West Virginia. In the fifth-place match, Gant fell to D’angelo Dewitt from Virginia Tech in a 5-3 decision.

Trevor Mansfield (133), Austin Neal (133), Isiah Royal (141), David Giantono (149), Nick Giantono (165), Bill Christie (165), Brandon Dickman (174), Keenan Graham (174), and Nick Weldon (285) each earned at least one win on the day for the Wolves.

Newberry will next compete at the Wolfpack Open in Raleigh, N.C., hosted by N.C. State, on November 18.

