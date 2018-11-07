NEWBERRY — The Newberry men’s tennis team defeated North Greenville 5-2 and fell to Presbyterian 1-6 in the final day of the fall tennis season at the Oakland Tennis Center on Saturday.

Doubles

In the first match against North Greenville, the Wolves took two of three doubles matchups. Jose Navarro and Sean Nguyen took down Pierre-Olivier Bedard and Kaey-Den Tan 6-2. North Greenville’s Francisco Tico and Robin van der Heijden ­­would defeat Alex Amble and Luke Layton 6-3 to tie up the doubles matches at one apiece. Edison Ambarzumjan and Enrico Haas would come in clutch for the Wolves, defeating the Crusaders’ Yannis Moulod and Giacomo Garini 6-4 and secure the doubles point for Newberry.

Against Presbyterian, the Wolves fell in all three doubles matchups.

Singles

Nguyen got things started in singles action, disposing of Moulod 6-0, 6-2. Van der Heijden would give the Crusaders another point as he defeated Layton 6-4, 6-3. Newberry would win the next three matches and put the match out of reach for the Crusaders as Navarro defeated Kaey-Den Tan 6-4, 6-3, Haas winning over Garini 6-2, 6-4, and Amble taking down Tico 6-3, 6-4. Bedard would defeat Ambarzumjan in the last matchup 6-3, 6-4.

Ambarzumjan would bounce back from the loss to defeat Presbyterian’s number one Alberto Conde.

RESULTS

• Newberry 5, North Greenville 2

Doubles Results

Order of finish: (1,3,2)

Jose Navarro/Sean Nguyen (Newberry) def. Pierre-Olivier Bedard/Kaey-Den Tan (NGU) 6-2

Edison Ambarzumjan/Enrico Haas (Newberry) def. Yannis Moulod/Giacomo Garini (NGU) 6-4

Francisco Tico/Robin van der Heijden (NGU) def. Alex Amble/Luke Layton (Newberry) 6-3

Singles Results

Order of finish: (3,6,2,4,5,1)

Pierre-Olivier Bedard (NGU) def. Edison Ambarzumjan (Newberry) 6-3, 6-4

Jose Navarro (Newberry) def. Kaey-Den Tan (NGU) 6-4, 6-3

Sean Nguyen (Newberry) def. Yannis Moulod (NGU) 6-0, 6-2

Enrico Haas (Newberry) def. Giacomo Garini (NGU) 6-2, 6-4

Alex Amble (Newberry) def. Francisco Tico (NGU) 6-3, 6-4

Robin van der Heijden (NGU) def. Luke Layton (Newberry) 6-4, 6-3

• Presbyterian 6, Newberry 1

Doubles Results

Order of finish: (3,2,1)

Daniel Stenger/Oscar Alvarez (Presbyterian) def. Jose Navarro/Sean Nguyen (Newberry) 6-2

Jaime Castillo-Lopez/Nicholas McKinney (Presbyterian) def. Edison Ambarzumjan/Enrico Haas (Newberry) 6-2

Max Benson/Alberto Conde (Presbyterian) def. Alex Amble/Luke Layton (Newberry) 6-0

Singles Results

Order of finish: (6,2,3,1,5,4)

Edison Ambarzumjan (Newberry) def. Alberto Conde (Presbyterian) 6-3, 6-2

Max Benson (Presbyterian) def. Jose Navarro (Newberry) 6-3,6-3

Daniel Stenger (Presbyterian) def. Sean Nguyen (Newberry) 6-3, 6-2

Jaime Castillo-Lopez (Presbyterian) def. Enrico Haas (Newberry) 6-2, 4-6, 7-5

Nick McKinney (Presbyterian) def. Alex Amble (Newberry) 7-6, 6-0

Oscar Alvarez (Presbyterian) def. Luke Layton (Newberry) 6-1, 6-0

Be on the lookout for Newberry men’s tennis spring schedule release in the upcoming months. Follow @NewberrySports on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the most up-to-date news and notes on all things Newberry Athletics.

The Wolves defeated North Greenville 5-2 and fell to Presbyterian 6-1 in Saturday’s doubleheader. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_NCMensTennisNorthGreenville.jpg The Wolves defeated North Greenville 5-2 and fell to Presbyterian 6-1 in Saturday’s doubleheader. Courtesy photo